What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for AMETEK Q2 Earnings?

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AME opened at $167.99 on Monday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,176.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

