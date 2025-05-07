Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ASTL Q2 Earnings

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $5.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.56 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -12.99%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

