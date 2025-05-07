Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NAII stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
