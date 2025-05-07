Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NAII stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

