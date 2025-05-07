Metagenomi (MGX) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Metagenomi to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Metagenomi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metagenomi -134.27% -43.23% -18.86% Metagenomi Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metagenomi and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metagenomi $52.30 million -$68.25 million -0.55 Metagenomi Competitors $575.37 million -$70.96 million -1.73

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Metagenomi’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Metagenomi. Metagenomi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Metagenomi has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metagenomi’s rivals have a beta of -4.50, meaning that their average stock price is 550% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Metagenomi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metagenomi 0 0 4 0 3.00 Metagenomi Competitors 1982 5480 14112 307 2.58

Metagenomi presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 920.76%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 130.48%. Given Metagenomi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Metagenomi is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Metagenomi beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. It has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with ModernaTX, Inc. focusing on new genome editing system for in vivo human therapeutic applications; a development, option, and license agreement with Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene edited T-cell receptor-based therapeutic products in the field of treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of human cancer; and a collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize investigational medicines using genome editing technologies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Emeryville, California.

