KeyCorp Forecasts Cable One’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cable One in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the company will earn $9.84 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cable One’s current full-year earnings is $32.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q1 2026 earnings at $10.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $182.72 on Monday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $437.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. The trade was a 21.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

