Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

