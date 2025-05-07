Q2 Earnings Estimate for PC Connection Issued By Sidoti Csr

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PC Connection in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.37 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

PC Connection Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $68.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in PC Connection by 178.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PC Connection by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

