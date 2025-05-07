StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
