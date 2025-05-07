StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

