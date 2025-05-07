Barrington Research Has Pessimistic View of CSV Q2 Earnings

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carriage Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.17 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,246.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Carriage Services by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,508 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,635.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 81,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,885.01. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

