Cannabist (CBSTF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cannabist to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $88.78 million for the quarter.

Cannabist Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBSTF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Cannabist has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

