Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IRWD Q2 Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $0.93 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. The trade was a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after buying an additional 450,949 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

