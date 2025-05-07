Q2 Earnings Forecast for ICON Public Issued By William Blair

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ICON Public from $238.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Shares of ICLR opened at $135.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 158,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 15,701.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,730,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

