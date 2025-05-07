Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Radiant Logistics to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $195.26 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $276.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Radiant Logistics

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

