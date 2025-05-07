Q2 EPS Estimate for GFL Environmental Decreased by Analyst

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GFL opened at $51.02 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $18,836,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

