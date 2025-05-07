Wedbush Weighs in on Etsy’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after buying an additional 850,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,982,000 after buying an additional 711,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,583,000 after buying an additional 522,111 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,835.04. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,593.60. The trade was a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $3,469,803. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

