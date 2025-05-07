Q2 Earnings Forecast for DexCom Issued By Leerink Partnrs

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DXCM. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. DexCom has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $132.26. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

