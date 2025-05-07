Q2 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting Cut by William Blair

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

FCN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

NYSE FCN opened at $165.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.31. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $151.75 and a one year high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 570.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

