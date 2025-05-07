Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.33. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 210,498 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $101,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,039.04. This represents a 210.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions



Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

See Also

