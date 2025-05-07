StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.64 on Monday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

