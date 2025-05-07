Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Park now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $2.10 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

