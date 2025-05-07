Telsey Advisory Group Predicts Steven Madden Q2 Earnings

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of SHOO opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.04. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $50.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

