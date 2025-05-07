Barrington Research Has Weak Outlook for Kadant Q2 Earnings

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Kadant Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KAI opened at $289.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Kadant has a 1-year low of $266.23 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.18.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,292,000 after purchasing an additional 243,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $46,529,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,400,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,560,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

