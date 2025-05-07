DA Davidson Predicts OneSpan’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneSpan in a report released on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSPN. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.43 on Monday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $589.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 177.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 708,020 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,164,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 469,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 395,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

