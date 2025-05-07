Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for SPX Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $148.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $183.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 299.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,109.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

