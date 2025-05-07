Q2 Earnings Forecast for Onity Group Issued By B. Riley

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onity Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onity Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.63 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onity Group in a report on Monday.

NYSE:ONIT opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $297.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. Onity Group has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONIT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Onity Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Onity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

