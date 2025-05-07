Kenvue (KVUE) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.469 EPS.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, analysts expect Kenvue to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

