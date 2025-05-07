RealReal (REAL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million.
RealReal stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $774.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
