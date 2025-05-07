RealReal (REAL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million.

RealReal stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $774.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

In related news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $161,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 330,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

