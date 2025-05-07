Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $826.35 million for the quarter.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Match Group stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Match Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

