Astrana Health (ASTH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Astrana Health to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $628.11 million for the quarter. Astrana Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. On average, analysts expect Astrana Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ASTH

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.