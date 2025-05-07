Astrana Health (ASTH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Astrana Health to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $628.11 million for the quarter. Astrana Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. On average, analysts expect Astrana Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Astrana Health Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
