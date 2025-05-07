National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:PIF Q2 Earnings

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PIF. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$11.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The firm has a market cap of C$171.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.43.

Insider Activity at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.52, for a total value of C$28,808.52. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 169.88%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

