Stifel Canada Comments on Capstone Copper Q2 Earnings

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Desjardins raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.17.

CS opened at C$6.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -173.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.51.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

