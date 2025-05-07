What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for TSE:YGR Q2 Earnings?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Yangarra Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.25.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

