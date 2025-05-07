Q2 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRP opened at $50.58 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6142 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

