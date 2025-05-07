Q2 EPS Forecast for Webster Financial Lowered by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $48.65 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 36.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 79,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $86,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,373.28. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,244. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

