Assured Guaranty (AGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $257.96 million for the quarter.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

About Assured Guaranty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.