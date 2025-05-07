Cloudflare (NET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $469.49 million for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
NET stock opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.05 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $372,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,020,008.96. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $5,785,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,492 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,685. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.