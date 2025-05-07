Cloudflare (NET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $469.49 million for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.05 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $372,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,020,008.96. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $5,785,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,492 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,685. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

