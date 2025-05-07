Sensata Technologies (ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $878.39 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.730 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ST opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

