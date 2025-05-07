AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.64.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard S. Warzala purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,385 shares in the company, valued at $487,306.95. The trade was a 49.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstroNova by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

