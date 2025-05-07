NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 49,400 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,500. This trade represents a 5.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 196,092 shares of company stock valued at $119,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

