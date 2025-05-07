S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%.
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
