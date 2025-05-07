OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OpGen stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.
About OpGen
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.