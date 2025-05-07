StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.02%.

In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,513.48. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 411,886 shares of company stock valued at $70,179,350 and sold 21,176,517 shares valued at $582,701,109. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

