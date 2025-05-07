Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CIZN opened at $8.50 on Friday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

