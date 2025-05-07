Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $330.71 million for the quarter. Fox Factory has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.320 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fox Factory Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $54.86.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
