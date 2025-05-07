1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.80 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $189,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,687,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,088,493.88. The trade was a 0.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,541,598 shares of company stock valued at $10,696,092. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.