Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter.
Fidus Investment Stock Performance
Shares of FDUS opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.55.
Fidus Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 71.37%.
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
