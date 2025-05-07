Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 71.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDUS

About Fidus Investment

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.