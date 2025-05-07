Q1 Earnings Estimate for Evolus Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolus in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Evolus alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Evolus Price Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Evolus has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $748.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $119,286.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,710.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $370,007.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,312.42. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $794,369 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 68,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 63.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evolus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.