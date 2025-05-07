Q1 EPS Estimates for MFC Reduced by National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

