Lincoln National (LNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

