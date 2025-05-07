Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CFX Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

